- A new analysis of city data found that former Mayor Bill de Blasio's universal pre-K program hasn't adequately helped children with disabilities, with Black and Asian students getting disproportionately limited services.
- Black Brooklynites (and other Brooklynites) are mourning the closure of the Regal UA Court Street cinema, a go-to theater for seeing action and horror movies: "It was a Black theater. You yelled at the screen, and folks would talk."
- Some of Donald Trump's friends are reportedly concerned that he's hired Alina Habba, who works for a small New Jersey law office and previously served as the general counsel for a parking garage company, to represent him in his civil fraud case with New York A.G. Letitia James.
- Speaking of A.G. James, she just released the video testimony of Chris Cuomo admitting to investigators that he helped his brother try to get out of his sexual misconduct scandal.
- R.I.P. Meat Loaf, one of the best-selling musicians of all time and also my colleague's former softball coach.
- Gawker published a detailed timeline of Jennifer Lopez's exceptional 2021.
- Comedian Louie Anderson, an Emmy-winning star of sitcoms, game shows and movies, has died. He was 68.
- Disney is somehow making a live-action version of The Aristocats.
- And finally, keep on rockin':
A ROCKING HORSE pic.twitter.com/5sqEbaIi4N— ROBERT (@roberticu) January 18, 2022