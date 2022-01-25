- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Longtime New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who represented the Lower East Side for decades before going to prison in 2020 for corruption, has died at the age of 77.
- Sculptor Kit-Yin Snyder and other Chinatown activists are concerned that New York City's plan to rip down the Manhattan Detention Complex, a.k.a. "The Tombs," and replace it with a new jail will involve getting rid of Snyder's adjacent sculpture, "Judgement."
- The personal finance site WalletHub has ranked New York and New Jersey the least affordable states in the country to retire in.
- The 25-cent martinis at West Village restaurant Anton's were fun while they lasted, but the State Liquor Authority is cracking down on the establishment for selling illegally cheap booze.
- Gawker has some legitimately good advice for how to meet the CDC's daunting recommendations for your daily fruit and vegetable intake. One option: "Raw dog it: two apples, three carrots, just fucking go at them like a horse every day."
- Congrats, 17-year-olds: The SAT is being shortened from three hours to two, and it'll be done on a computer instead of with a pencil on paper.
- Scientists are anxious to figure out if humans can procreate in space.
- May your day be blessed by this New York Times magazine story about Jackass star and semi-pro skateboarder Jason "Wee Man" Acuña driving around Orange County in his Sprinter van, loving life.
- And finally, is this what happens at Disney World now?
If a Disney bird can recycle so can you!! pic.twitter.com/rofdPZlV1g— WDW Youtuber 📷 (@BelloKevy) January 25, 2022