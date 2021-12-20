- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who'd previously stripped the Build Back Better bill of many of its climate measures, decided last night to effectively kill the whole thing.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer then insisted this morning that a revised Build Back Better plan would come up for a vote early next year.
- A Wall Street Journal analysis of federal Education Department data found that NYU is either the top or among the top U.S. colleges for leaving students with debt they can't pay back and skimping on financial aid for low-income students.
- The MTA is pumping the brakes on rolling out its new fleet of express buses because riders have noticed that the new vehicles provide less legroom.
- The NYPD sent out a department-wide email last night reminding cops that they have to wear face masks whenever they're on mass transit or dealing with the public.
- Eve Babitz, a Hollywood memoirist who wrote about the hedonistic side of tinseltown in the 1970s and found literary acclaim later in life, has died at the age of 78.
- Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had another hot date in Staten Island over the weekend.
- Here's slow-mo footage of Tom Brady destroying a Microsoft Surface tablet last night.
- And finally, stay warm everyone!:
cute funny horse bedtime pic.twitter.com/WrgV3mJST9— bola 🥀ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ (@e_boIa) December 18, 2021