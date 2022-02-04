- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Instead of building a gang-takedown case as a way to stop gun violence, one NYPD captain in the Sheepshead Bay area is paying potentially violent young men $150 a week to attend group therapy sessions.
- Vox reports that layoffs and firings are at an all-time low, probably because companies can't afford to get rid of anyone who hasn't already quit.
- Alphonso David, the former Human Rights Campaign president who was fired after it was revealed that he had advised Andrew Cuomo about getting out of his sexual misconduct scandal, is suing HRC for allegedly canning him (and underpaying him) because he's Black.
- Is this town (New York City) big enough for two status scaffolding companies?
- This bleak New Yorker story about the fight to save local news points out that nonprofit digital news startups may not find success in the communities they purport to serve because of high illiteracy rates.
- The Daily News ran an op-ed this week with the headline "Joe Rogan's not Black — or is he?"
- Elton John followed up his concert in Kansas City this week by thanking the "amazing" people of "Arkansas City."
- "If you’ve ever seen someone attempt Third Eye Blind at karaoke, you’ve witnessed the moment of disbelief when the performer suddenly understands that though they’ve heard the song a million times, its content remains a mystery": Gotta respect Stephen Jenkins for making a triple-platinum album full of songs wherein he basically sang nonsense words in between catchy lines.
- Speaking of cultural items that feature the word blind, reality dating-slash-social experiment TV show Love Is Blind is back for season two—check out the trailer.
- And finally, oh hey there!
Cats will be cats.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/idpwtHUwCl— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 3, 2022