It's Tuesday in New York City, where 1,430 former municipal workers — most of whom are teachers — are no longer employed because they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Here's what else is happening:
- The Trump Organization's longtime accounting firm is now saying that it doesn't stand by the financial statements it drew up for the company between 2011 and 2020, which appears to be bad news for Trump in the fraud case being pursued by New York A.G. Letitia James.
- NYCHA is beginning to swap electric ovens in for gas stoves to help improve air quality for residents.
- The racial justice protests of 2020 and strong advocacy by star Denée Benton prompted HBO's The Gilded Age to keep revising its script (and its show staff), ultimately leading to a series that paints a rich and nuanced picture of elite Black New York in the late 1800s.
- Whoopi Goldberg, who returned to The View yesterday after being suspended for saying the Holocaust wasn't about race, promised that "we’re going to keep having tough conversations."
- The concept of the Five Love Languages is as popular as ever now, 30 years after Gary Chapman's best-seller was published, thanks in part to the love language community on TikTok.
- The online gaming platform Roblox, which is very popular with American 10-year-olds, has a small but persistent problem with adults going on there and having virtual orgies.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, grab yourself a handful of biscuits:
I have never seen such unhinged cat biscuit eating pic.twitter.com/Tv1j0i79sU— Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) February 14, 2022