If you're looking to mix things up this Valentine's Day, perhaps consider the hottest trend in romance: Going on dates, and even having sex, completely sober.
- New York City commuters spend an average of three days a year sitting in traffic, making this both the most congested city in the country and the only American city to crack the world's top 50 most congested locales.
- Manhole cover explosions, which are often caused by snow-melting salt that gets underground and destroys wires, have doubled in New York City in the last two years.
- Police have finally arrested a Manhattan couple who allegedly stole what's now $4 billion worth of Bitcoin back in 2016 — and then basically let it sit untouched so they wouldn't get caught converting it back to U.S. dollars.
- "People often bring up Mayor [Eric Adams] as evidence of some sort of decision around policing. I disagree with that assessment," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in this wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker.
- Anthony Weiner and Curtis Sliwa are co-hosting a new political radio show together.
- The United States is getting its own Eurovision-style singing show called American Song Contest, to be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.
- Since it's Valentine's Day, one more dating trend alert: People with big faces are hooking up with people who have small faces.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, embrace the snow:
Baby foxes having a blast in snow.🦊🌨️😍 pic.twitter.com/WvinjGS8vB— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 12, 2022