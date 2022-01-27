- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Yolanda Vega, the charismatic TV personality who's been the face of New York's lottery for over three decades, is retiring.
- Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, New Jersey, is changing its name because the former president had "racist values."
- A 61-year-old Philly man named Bomani Africa has pleaded guilty to being one of two hitmen hired by a New Jersey political consultant to kill a fellow Garden State political operative back in 2014.
- The Brooklyn Diocese said this week that if New York State's indoor mask mandate is struck down, masking will become optional at Catholic schools in the borough.
- NY Magazine architecture critic Justin Davidson is not a fan of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to overhaul Penn Station and the surrounding area.
- Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse are planning a vote on whether to unionize.
- Ray J paid a visit to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week because he respects the former president's "business acumen."
- They're putting Minnie Mouse in a purple and black Stella McCartney pantsuit.
- Ana Marie Cox has a new sobriety column for The Cut.
- Have you tried the new Oscar Mayer bologna face mask (for moisturizing, not COVID) yet?
