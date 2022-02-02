- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Punxsutawney Phil said we're looking at six more weeks of winter, but Staten Island Chuck said spring is coming early — so believe the groundhog of your choice.
- Alongside the controversial new congressional district map that would give New York Democrats a boost, there's also a new map for State Senate districts that includes two brand new districts: one in the heavily Asian part of Sunset Park, and one in a predominantly Hispanic part of Queens.
- The New York Times looked into the small army of women, many of whom are older and live outside New York, who are still extremely dedicated to fighting for Andrew Cuomo.
- ABC has suspended The View host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after her misguided comments falsely saying the Holocaust was "not about race."
- A new report says that almost 80% of Stuyvesant High School's class of 2021 admitted to some form of cheating during remote learning.
- Woody Allen's new movie, Rifkin's Festival, which stars Wallace Shawn, made $24,000 last Friday and Saturday, making it the worst opening weekend of Allen's career.
- Teenagers today allegedly are less rebellious — they're apparently less likely to have tried alcohol, had sex, or gotten a driver's license as they were 20 years ago — because, according to one researcher, people are richer and life is easier now, so there's less incentive to take risks at a young age.
- What are teens doing instead of having sex or learning to drive? They're in their rooms posting TikToks about niche fashion trends like bellhopcore.
- Legendary Italian actor Monica Vitti, who starred in a handful of Michelangelo Antonioni movies, has died at the age of 90.
- And finally, when a duck eats a rat, what does that say about when spring is gonna come?
A most unusual sight, a Hooded Merganser eating a rat on the Central Park Pond today! Photo by 📷: Joe Amato. pic.twitter.com/ZIE5sCtbjS— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 2, 2022