- Here's everything you need to know about the far-right fringe movement of Canadian truckers complaining about vaccine mandates.
- Shockingly, Republicans who whined "but her emails!" for years about Hillary Clinton aren't so bothered about Donald Trump mishandling White House documents.
- Video game company Blackbird Interactive moved to a four-day work week, and employees say that it "saved" them amidst the pressures of COVID and burnout.
- Do you care if people take their shoes off in your home? Do you care if someone is super rude about not doing so?
- A woman trapped in a 17-hour hostage situation was saved after her daughter became concerned because she hadn't sent her daily Wordle score.
- MoviePass is trying to relaunch, and this time, users can watch ads to gain credits toward movies, which leads us to this dystopian detail: "A user’s phone camera could track eyeballs to make sure the user is actually watching the ad."
- Speaking of dystopian, Amanda Hess wrote about the Amazon Ring doorbell, "a surveillance system that is actually an entertainment platform built around glorifying Amazon packages."
- Rob Sheffield writes an ode to Pavement's woefully underrated late-period masterpiece, Brighten the Corners, which turns 25 today.
- New York Magazine has an excerpt from their upcoming biography of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, focused on how a struggling bartender rose to become the face of the American left.
- "Pandemic aging" has made people feel like they've aged a decade or more in the last two years of COVID.
- New Music Friday continues to churn out incredible new material this week, with two of the best albums of the young year: Big Thief's Dragon Warm Mountain I Believe in You is a sprawling 20-song masterpiece, filled with country hoedowns, ethereal folk and gnarly guitar fuzz. And the ever-dependable Spoon has released Lucifer on the Sofa, a marked turn away from the electronic textures of Hot Thoughts toward a more natural, live sound. Also check out the expanded version of Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe, plus a new single from Fivio Foreign featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye West.
- And finally, something heartwarming to start your Friday right:
