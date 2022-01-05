- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- A doctor told NPR that unless another COVID variant shows up soon, "the likeliest outcome for February and March is that [the U.S.] will be in pretty good shape."
- Chicago public schools have canceled in-person classes after the teachers union voted not to go in today because of inadequate COVID-19 protections.
- Donald Trump reportedly canceled his planned January 6th commemorative press conference because Lindsay Graham and Laura Ingraham told him not to do it.
- New York Magazine has a great portrait of all the women in the New York City Council, who make up a majority of the legislative body for the first time in history.
- Right wing pols are upset that Emmanuel Macron said he wants to "piss off" unvaccinated people by barring them from participating in much of French society.
- In other controversial European leader news, hundreds of thousands of Brits have signed a petition to get Tony Blair's knighthood rescinded due to his involvement in the Iraq War.
- TikTokkers these days: If they're not doing a 2022 rebrand, they're sticking garlic up their nose or pretending to smear poop on their children.
- TIL that Jessica Simpson started a billion dollar fashion empire and she recently won it back (?) through an exhausting legal battle.
- Jason Derulo got kicked out of a Vegas casino for fighting two guys who allegedly called him "Usher."
- And finally, everyone's fighting in Vegas these days:
If you ever see wild horses fighting in the desert north of Las Vegas, just smile and nod. pic.twitter.com/YQUZeKZmag— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 4, 2022