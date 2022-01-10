- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- An analysis of court data by The City found that between January 2020 and June 2021, about 50% of New Yorkers who were let out of jail without bail on "supervised release" wound up being re-arrested, a figure far higher than lawmakers expected, and one that doesn't reflect well on the state's bail reform law.
- After plummeting in 2020, carbon emissions in the U.S. spiked in 2021, driven largely by increased coal burning and more freight transportation.
- Climate activists are debating whether to accompany diplomacy and pension fund divestment with more aggressive tactics, like blowing up oil infrastructure and physically hurting executives who profit off carbon emissions.
- Purposely getting omicron just to get it over with is a bad idea.
- A growing "anti-diet diet" movement is trying to get people to focus on metrics like endurance, sleep and mental well-being instead of weight loss; doctors insist that obesity is still a big problem and people should weigh themselves.
- The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a Georgia auto shop owner for retaliating against a former employee by delivering said employee's final paycheck in the form of $915 in oily pennies dumped in his driveway.
- Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog won best dramatic film and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes, which took place last night completely out of view of any audience.
- Bob Saget's wife and kids, the Olsen twins, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, John Mayer, and Pete Davidson, among others, said they were devastated by the death of the comedian at 65.
- Queen Elizabeth will mark 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth this summer with a Jubilee that's set to include a 90-minute show with 500 horses, a parade for her birthday, and a Britain-wide pudding competition co-hosted by Bake Off's Mary Berry.
- And finally, it's Monday are you awake yet?
Sleepy..🦉💤😴 pic.twitter.com/Kxg6QF89V2— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 10, 2022