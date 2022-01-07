- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today over the Biden administration's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large private employers.
- MTA board members are thrilled that the governor of New York and the mayor of New York City aren't (currently) fighting each other.
- Across all U.S. medical schools, first-year Black student enrollment is up 21% from 2020, a record amount.
- Counterfeiters are increasingly buying empty high-end bourbon bottles on eBay, then filling them with cheap liquor, using sophisticated devices to re-seal them, then turning around and selling them for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.
- What's worse than paying $1,000 for a fake bottle of Pappy Van Winkle? Paying $3.5 million for fake Pokémon cards, a la Logan Paul.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that instead of joining the Great Resignation, some workers are just threatening to quit their jobs and in turn receiving pay raises and promotions, which sure sounds a lot like solid negotiating tactics.
- "These young people want to prevent themselves from living a life like their parents who may have not had access to their unconscious pain and trauma," which is why Gen Z is setting a record for the amount of people under 30 going to therapy.
- More and more, people are building islands.
- CD sales rose last year for the first time in 17 years, in part due to Adele and Taylor Swift fans who drive their parents' old cars that have six-disc CD changers in them.
- And finally, snow day!
❄️🐼 New year, new Xiao Qi Ji! In 2021, our giant panda cub was a little wary during his first encounter with snow. This morning, the 16 m.o. plowed face-first into the fresh powder, rolled around and relished 2022's first #SnowDay. His belly-sliding skills are 10/10! #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/lOihFNTplC— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 3, 2022