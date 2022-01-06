- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- A retired Army general told NPR that the U.S. military should be doing war games to simulate a possible military-backed coup after the 2024 election. (He also said the military should teach soldiers civics so they understand the Constitution and how elections work.)
- Cruise ship companies (and cruise lovers) are insisting that even amid the omicron surge, partying on a cruise ship — with their vaccine mandates and quarantining policies — is safer than partying at your neighborhood bar and grill.
- Colloidal silver, which was popular a hundred years ago as a quack alternative to antibiotics, is making a comeback as a quack COVID treatment, and it's once again turning people's skin blue.
- Real cryptocurrency heads have no respect for crypto.com spokesperson Matt Damon, a movie star who's earned many millions of normal U.S. dollars.
- The U.S. military is investing in truck-mounted laser beams to fight a growing ISIS weapon of choice: bombs mounted to little drones they order on the internet.
- Accused rapist Chris Noth's appearance in the And Just Like That... finale has been erased.
- Pope Francis, the world's most famous celibate animal-lover, spoke out against people who are opting to have pets instead of kids.
- The Experiment podcast interviewed William J. Walker, the first Black sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives, about protecting the Capitol against another riot.
- And finally, it's cool he meant to go for a swim:
Even kings make mistakes.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/oRlEgeAJcD— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 6, 2022