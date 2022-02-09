- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he supports a ghastly "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would bar "the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state's primary schools."
- Don't call it a comeback: BuzzFeed has a fascinating piece about disgraced former NY attorney general Eric Schneiderman, what happens after MeToo, and the limitations of rehabilitation.
- If you're already vaccinated and boosted, and you recently had COVID, does that mean you can chill out for a bit now?
- New York Magazine has a profile of Danielle Miller, who was traumatized at Horace Mann and, determined to forge a new identity, went on to become a self-proclaimed "con artist" living a luxury life between arrests.
- Dozens of female former NFL employees say the league failed to create a "new culture" in the wake of numerous domestic violence and sexual assault incidents: “We all love football, but if you work there every day, you learn it is not a place you feel good about."
- Remember Seeso, NBCUniversal's failed comedy streaming platform from the mid-'10s? Here's an oral history of an experiment that didn't pan out.
- In the wake of the Joe Rogan brouhaha, New York's top pension official has asked Spotify "for details about the effectiveness of its new content rules."
- John Williams Bat Signal: legendary composer John Williams says he is planning to stop scoring movies soon. “I don’t particularly want to do films anymore,” he said. “Six months of life at my age is a long time.”
- Watch the teaser trailer for Alex Garland's artsy/creepy upcoming film Men, starring Jessie Buckley.
- Father John Misty released a video for his lushly orchestrated new single, "Q4."
- And finally, it's only Wednesday:
Early Addition: How a Horace Mann grad became a self-proclaimed "con artist"
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: