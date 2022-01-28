- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- New York City is about to start dipping into taxpayer dollars for the first time to subsidize the NYC Ferry system, which had previously been underwritten by proceeds from the Economic Development Corporation's Times Square real estate holdings.
- The Central Park Conservancy is teaming up with the Yale School of the Environment to create a research lab dedicated to studying "climate change-induced deterioration of urban parks."
- A traveling Disney exhibit about the history of jazz that's built around the animated movie Soul is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem next month.
- A 31-year-old Virginia man drunkenly crashed into Taylor Swift's Tribeca building yesterday in an alleged attempt to get in and see her.
- LaGuardia is really nice now.
- SoHo is not nice now?
- Colombian authorities seized a shipment of 20,000 coconuts full of liquid cocaine that were about to go to Italy.
- The New Yorker has a great interview with Robert Capron, the now-23-year-old actor who played the character of Rowley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie series, about being typecast as a "fat kid" and how that affected the rest of his acting career.
- The former Italian royal family wants its jewels back.
- More and more, fellas are wearing big-ass boots.
- And finally, I hope they fill this bucket with something exceptional:
I can do tricks too 😂🐴 pic.twitter.com/9knqR6gfvM— horses funny clips (@horse_fny_clips) January 27, 2022