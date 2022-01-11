- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- President Joe Biden will announce today that he supports changing the rules around the Senate filibuster in order to pass new voting rights protections.
- If you've been exposed to omicron, here's a guide on what to do next.
- The best movie villains right now are tech bros.
- Watch the trailer for the much-delayed Bob's Burgers movie.
- A man has become the first person to successfully receive a heart from a genetically modified pig.
- Two LA police officers were fired after they ignored a robbery to continue playing Pokémon Go and chase after a Snorlax.
- Learn all about Google's secretive anti-union campaign, which one executive described as an initiative to “convince [employees] that unions suck."
- It's taken long enough, but Pavement will finally release Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, the deluxe edition of their final album—listen to the unreleased song "Be The Hook" — an early take on a Stephen Malkmus solo classic.
- Start off your day with some new music videos: The Weeknd fights his elderly alter ego in the "Gasoline" video; a fashionable apocalypse takes place in Kanye West's "Heaven & Hell" video; and Cate Le Bon references the iconic David Bowie "Life On Mars?" video for her great new single "Remembering Me."
- And finally, this dog zones out on squirrel videos the same way I zone out on dog videos:
Editor's Note: We've edited the headline on this post and removed a Bloomberg link on the omicron COVID-19 wave in New York City. Because of how the city calculates and shares COVID transmission data the most recent days may be incomplete and therefore undercount cases, possibly creating the false impression of a downward trend. For the latest COVID-19 data check out WNYC/Gothamist’s data dashboard.