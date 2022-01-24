- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- New York City records show that there are currently more than 18,000 open code violations for faulty apartment and stairwell doors that don't close properly, one of the key factors that made this month's Bronx apartment fire so deadly.
- "We’re having a lot of problems with crazy people, people with mental health issues, walking into tunnels even," said MTA chair Janno Lieber in reference to the recent uptick in "persons on trackbed" incidents.
- This week's issue of The New Yorker includes a short piece on Stop the Chop NY/NJ, a citizen detective group that's been recording the (very high) decibel levels of local tourist choppers as part of a bid to get New York City turned into a federal de-helicopterized zone.
- Employees at the SoHo REI are trying to unionize.
- Opening statements are scheduled for today in the Manhattan civil trial between Stormy Daniels and lawyer Michael Avenatti, whom Daniels is accusing of cheating her out of $300,000 from her book deal.
- Low demand be damned, New York City hoteliers still plan to add 9,000 rooms to the market this year.
- James Snyder, the 40-year-old actor who plays Harry Potter in the Broadway play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been fired over unspecified misconduct allegations.
- Thank you Brands for letting us opt out of Valentine's Day promotional emails in the event that receiving them could make us sad or anxious.
- And finally, is it the Winter Olympics yet?
