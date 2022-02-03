- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Scientists have identified a mysterious coronavirus variant in New York City's wastewater that hasn't appeared in humans, but might be coming from infected rats.
- Deadline reports that Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the set during a recent taping because a costumed singer turned out to be Rudy Giuliani, who was on the show as part of an effort to repair his image.
- Subway track fires are apparently on the rise.
- A German artist named Niclas Castello, whose work has something to do with cryptocurrency, parked a gold cube worth $11.7 million in Central Park yesterday (surrounded by security guards).
- Bay Ridge residents want a local Mexican bar and grill to have its liquor license revoked following a fatal stabbing outside the establishment, which has an alleged history of allowing underage drinking.
- More women have come forward to accuse Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy of sexual misconduct, ranging from sexual violence to filming without consent.
- Art-forgery victim Alec Baldwin is hosting a true-crime podcast called Art Fraud.
- "If you’re a person who accepts the science, how much more do you really need to hear?" The New York Times considers what the point is of movies and TV shows that offer cheeky, doomsaying messages about climate change.
- Gwyneth Paltrow has a big-ass spa in her house.
- And finally, a tease of a tank!
This cat named Jackson loves his new fish tank 🐟😻 #cats pic.twitter.com/XesjLMvaLZ— missenell (@missenell) January 30, 2022