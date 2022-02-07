- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees in a memo on Sunday that Joe Rogan's use of racial slurs "do not represent the values of this company," but added that he doesn't believe silencing the star they pay $100M to is the answer: "We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope."
- Matilda Cuomo's name appears to have been scrubbed from the website for the New York State Mentoring Program — which she founded — following her son's sexual harassment scandal.
- At least three people died in New York City over the weekend in car crashes, including a 99-year-old man in Manhattan Beach who was hit by a BMW SUV driver while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair.
- The U.S. Mint might start issuing digital dollars in lieu of printing paper money.
- House Republicans' "shadow" January 6th committee plans to issue their own report blaming the Capitol riot on "negligence" by the Capitol Police.
- Adults are dressing up like the Euphoria teens.
- Is pickleball the one sport devoid of toxic masculinity?
- Pete Davidson, who said during a Howard Stern interview three years ago that Syracuse is a "trash" city, was booed at a Syracuse basketball game over the weekend. (He was also sitting next to an upstate scrap metal tycoon who's apparently a major Instagram influencer.)
- And finally, in case you're having a bad day...
Early Addition: Did Andrew Cuomo's Mom Get Canceled?
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
