  • Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees in a memo on Sunday that Joe Rogan's use of racial slurs "do not represent the values of this company," but added that he doesn't believe silencing the star they pay $100M to is the answer: "We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope."
  • Matilda Cuomo's name appears to have been scrubbed from the website for the New York State Mentoring Program — which she founded — following her son's sexual harassment scandal.
  • At least three people died in New York City over the weekend in car crashes, including a 99-year-old man in Manhattan Beach who was hit by a BMW SUV driver while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair.
  • The U.S. Mint might start issuing digital dollars in lieu of printing paper money.
  • House Republicans' "shadow" January 6th committee plans to issue their own report blaming the Capitol riot on "negligence" by the Capitol Police.
  • Adults are dressing up like the Euphoria teens.
  • Is pickleball the one sport devoid of toxic masculinity?
  • Pete Davidson, who said during a Howard Stern interview three years ago that Syracuse is a "trash" city, was booed at a Syracuse basketball game over the weekend. (He was also sitting next to an upstate scrap metal tycoon who's apparently a major Instagram influencer.)
