- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The White House is sending 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and grocery stores across the country, which you can get three of for free.
- A bomb cyclone could be coming New York City's way this weekend.
- The City has a harrowing interview with a subway operator who was assaulted in her car, then tried shouting for help into the intercom only to realize that it was broken and she couldn't communicate with the conductor or anyone outside the train.
- A New Jersey political consultant confessed yesterday to hiring hitmen to kill another political operative and set his house on fire back in 2014, and yes, he paid the alleged killers in the parking lot of an Elizabeth diner.
- Here's a sad story about a notorious Harlem cocaine dealer who informed for the feds, went into witness protection in Maine, made new friends with whom he bonded over their love of dirt bikes, and then got murdered back in Harlem because he apparently couldn't resist returning to his old stomping grounds.
- Actor Michael Rapaport posted a video yesterday of what he claimed was a guy shoplifting two bags worth of stuff from an Upper East Side Rite Aid and blamed the guy for being part of the reason why this beloved (?) drug store location is closing.
- Peter Dinklage spoke out against Disney's decision to make a live action Snow White: "Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backwards story of seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”
- People really love their air fryers—as one person put it, it's “everything and better than I hoped it would be."
- Peter Robbins, who was the voice of Charlie Brown in 1965's A Charlie Brown Christmas and other classics from the era, has died at 65.
- And finally, this dog is prepping for the bomb cyclone:
This is Wrigley. According to his data, we are on the verge of a stick shortage. He’s not taking any chances. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/mw0qBEYIVv— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 26, 2022