- Tens of thousands of NYCHA tenants owe the city a record $364 million in back rent, and while officials so far insist they won't evict people, it's unclear what the future holds for both tenants struggling to make ends meet and a public housing authority that has $40 billion worth of repairs to make.
- The NYPD arrested at least 10 anti-vax protesters for staging a "sit-in" at a Midtown AMC theater last night.
- State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is running for a House of Representatives seat in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District, which is currently represented by Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who's running for governor.
- The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story and Belfast were all nominated for multiple Oscars—check out the full list of nominees here.
- Chinese Olympic free skier Eileen Gu did a sick-ass jump to win the gold medal in women's Big Air last night.
- "It’s the last ten-year calendar span that seems to have immutable values, and immutable old fashions, and immutable ideas that make it seem separate from the period that it came previously": Chuck Klosterman has written a new book about the '90s.
- Scientists discovered a new species of hammerhead worm and decided, given all that's going on these days, to name it Humbertium covidum.
- Emojis are NFTs now.
- Comedy specials are TED Talks now.
- And finally, don't forget leg day:
Dogs are the best 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WLUV78zx3q— Nature is Amazing 💚 (@amzing_page) February 8, 2022