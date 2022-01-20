- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The question at the heart of AG Letitia James' civil case against Donald Trump: was inflating the value of his apartment by $200 million true fraud, or a quotidian Trump embellishment?
- Former MTA board members are lamenting that the transit agency hasn't installed permanent walls in front of the subway tracks — like the ones that exist in many foreign cities — that could've prevented Michelle Go and others from being fatally pushed in front of trains.
- Someone ended up paying $280,000 at auction to win the 1960s Staten Island ferry boat named for John F. Kennedy.
- Big shout-out to the Broadway swing performers who've kept The Lion King alive during the omicron surge, and are now featured in this NYMag portrait.
- How do 100-year-old small family businesses stay alive in New York City? By cherishing tried-and-true family ways, "doing what you have to do," and also by owning the building where your business is located.
- Have some pity (??) for the understaffed IRS that's about to struggle to get through all your tax returns.
- A Bushwick woman has taken it upon herself to cover the neighborhood in "clean up your dog's poop" signage/public art.
- More and more, guys are doing "extreme ironing," which involves ironing a shirt while strapped to the back of a cab or climbing a mountain.
- Today is the day they update the Doomsday Clock, for what that's worth.
- And finally, thank you for your service, sniffer dog:
After more than eight years of service, this TSA airport sniffer dog officially retired..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 19, 2022
This is how they surprised him on his final bag search.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/sPyRzLee5U