- Gothamist contributor Jeff Seal dance-reports in the NY Times today on the importance of Good Cause Evictions and tenant's rights in NYC.
- Parents of children under 5 are trapped in pandemic limbo with no vaccines in sight, and the possibility of a 10-day quarantine is no joke: "I love my son to the end of the world, but this is not about whether I love him enough. This is about claustrophobia, and monotony, and how the little things in the world that help parents stay sane—a library, a play date, running errands and dragging him along—are off the table when you’ve been exposed."
- Is everybody "Horny On Main" these days? Vice investigates.
- Everyone loves Wordle, but no one loves Wordle ripoffs and copycats.
- Everybody's smoking again apparently: “Weirdly, in the last year or two, all my friends who didn’t smoke, now smoke. I don’t know why. No one is really addicted to it. It’s more of a pleasure activity.”
- Vulture takes a critical look at author Hanya Yanagihara and her tendency toward torturing her gay characters: "Reading A Little Life, one can get the impression that Yanagihara is somewhere high above with a magnifying glass, burning her beautiful boys like ants....This is not sadism; it is closer to Munchausen by proxy."
- Boris Johnson apologized after going to a garden party in the midst of Britain's coronavirus lockdown.
- Are NFTs the Beanie Babies of the '20s? Vox writes, "There’s a similar level of unbridled optimism and a rush to claim ownership over relatively arbitrary items in the belief that their value will go up. The nascent arena is also plagued by scams and potential crimes."
- Listen to "Lawn," the first single from the brilliant Aldous Harding's upcoming album, Warm Chris. And listen to "Love Me More," another super catchy, synth-heavy single from Mitski.
- And finally, a baby seal swims for the first time:
