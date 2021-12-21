- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The White House said yesterday that it plans to buy half a billion at-home COVID tests and mail them to anyone who wants one, beginning in January.
- Somebody mailed the City College of New York in Harlem a box of $180,000 in cash several months ago with a lovely but anonymous note explaining that it's a donation to help physics and math students. The box sat idle in a mail room for a while, then got examined by the feds to make sure it was not stolen money — all while CUNY tried and failed to figure out who sent this money. But administrators officially voted to accept the donation!
- Anti-vaxxers are terrorizing Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's and Panera Bread locations in New York City, staging "sit-ins" to protest vaccination mandates.
- Donald Trump stands by Melania's blood red Christmas trees.
- United Mine Workers of America International, the country's largest coal miners' union, now wants Sen. Joe Manchin to support the Build Back Better bill because it contains a bunch of things that'll make life better for ailing or out-of-work miners.
- This mom is correct, holiday M&Ms (the red and green ones) taste better because they're fresher.
- We're really doing JNCOs again, I guess.
- If Emily in Paris makes you mad, one Variety critic would like you to calm down.
- And finally, the king of the winter Solstice:
When you know you're cool.🦄🌨️🤩 pic.twitter.com/KIrMliu7Ad— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 20, 2021