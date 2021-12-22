- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- A new study out of South Africa found that the omicron coronavirus variant poses an 80% lower risk of hospitalization for someone who gets infected.
- 2021 is on track to top 2020's exceptionally large amount of money given to charity by American individuals and corporations.
- The New York City Ballet has canceled Tuesday and Wednesday's performances of The Nutcracker because of the winter surge.
- "We experience pleasure thanks to a nerve tract that runs between a cluster of neurons known as the ventral tegmental area (VTA) and another part of the brain known as the nucleus accumbens. The VTA communicates with the nucleus accumbens to respond to rewards, releasing dopamine, which leaves its neuron of origin, passes through synapses, and then zaps receptors on the other end" ... and that's how Vox explains why people love Tamagotchis.
- Regular dudes (e.g. accountants) wear dangly earrings now.
- We now have a candy cane shortage.
- Treating Kyle Rittenhouse "like a rockstar" is "not necessarily a good look for the conservative movement," said (you guessed it) Tomi Lahren.
- Did the 250 Italian-made panettoni at the first-ever New York Panettone Festival in Queens earlier this month convince Americans that unlike the fluffy crap they sell in grocery stores, panettone can actually be good?
- And finally, is this a yogurt-dipped moose?
white moose in sweden pic.twitter.com/Nkye5eZCNd— Gislaine🇧🇷🌸 (@magioliveira) December 19, 2021