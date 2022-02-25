Dweller’s story begins at Bossa Nova Social Club, a small Myrtle Avenue bar with a dance-floor and a DJ booth.

“It opened in 2012, and has been a neighborhood spot of emerging artists and talent,” said Dweller founder Frankie Hutchinson, the talent booker at Bossa Nova Civic Club since 2018. "A lot of people have kind of found their community and careers through playing and frequenting there."

Hutchinson moved to New York from London in 2009. Like many young Brits, she had developed a love for electronic club music in primary school, but was unaware of its Black American history. At Bossa, Hutchinson was schooled that techno's pioneers were in Black communities in Detroit.

“You wouldn't know that from looking at the way it's presented now," she said. "That's the issue, that's where I was like: something isn't right. So it kind of planted a seed — but I wasn’t at a place where I could make something at the time.”

The first thing she made, in 2014, was Discwoman, a talent agency that represents female and non-binary DJs and producers, which Hutchinson co-founded with two other members of her Bossa community, Emma Olson (globally known as the DJ Umfang) and Christine Tran. Very quickly, Discwoman became a force for bringing issues of gender inequality and racial discrimination to the DJ booth and the notoriously white male-heavy scene. In Brooklyn, the change instigated by Discwoman’s rhetoric was readily apparent by the late ‘10s, with an influx of young, women and non-binary artists and audiences of color storming the borough’s clubs.