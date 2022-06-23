Every once in a while, life hands you an opportunity that seems too good to be true, whether it's 75,000 lightly-used ball pit balls or Greek islands that are less expensive than NYC apartments. Today, we present you with one such once-in-a-lifetime deal: you can now bid on a retired Redbird subway car for the bargain starting price of just $6,500.

Redbird Car #9075 is a 50-foot, 40-ton car that seats 44 people. It was previously used, among other purposes, to transport New Yorkers to and from the 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It was officially retired in 2003, when the entire fleet was replaced with the stainless-steel cars people are familiar with today.

But unlike its fellow Redbirds, this particular car was rescued from a watery grave by then-Queens Borough President Helen Marshall and given a new life as a tourist center and museum just outside of Queens Borough Hall. (The MTA sold the car to the city for $1.)

According to The New York Times, current Queens borough president Donovan Richards wants to change things up at Queens Borough Hall. That's what led to the auction, which started yesterday and runs through July 2nd, though it may be extended longer. (You can get all the info about the auction and how to bid here.)

The auction is being overseen by the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services, who say this is the last surviving Redbird — and there are currently no bids on the car.

If you have someplace to house it, just imagine what you could do: