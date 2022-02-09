There are more than 80 public dog runs throughout the five boroughs, and, as we reported last week, there's a marked difference between the well-maintained ones and the muddy, dusty messes. Speaking to dozens of dog owners made it clear that the city takes only a small amount of responsibility in caring for these facilities. And no dog run could possibly be successful without the considerable effort of a handful of dedicated volunteers, willing to spend much of their free time organizing and cleaning up the parks themselves.

It's something the Parks Department says it takes into account before signing off on any new spaces.

"Allowing responsible dog owners to exercise their dogs is good for the community," said department spokesperson Anessa Hodgson. "The key to a successful dog run is 100% about the community and friends groups that program and maintain these spaces. Without a friends group that advocates for a dog run we do not even begin the process of planning to add one, because we know that they are more effective when there are committed community members working to upkeep these areas."

There's no doubt that dog runs are good for our furry pets, who get exercise, social stimulation and the chance to run free in a relatively safe environment.

"I feel strongly that dog runs and off-leash hours are vital to the city's pet owners like playgrounds are to parents — we don't have backyards for our dogs like they do in the suburbs. The parks are everyone's backyard and we have to do our best to preserve and protect that," said Amy Willard, who helps manage Maria Hernandez Dog Run in Bushwick.

For anyone who has spent significant time in one of these drool-and-poop infused spaces, the social dynamics inside the dog run can easily be read as a microcosm of the entire city: the prickly neighborhood personalities, the negotiations over etiquette and shared space, the unlikely friendships that form over time, and the struggles to engage local leaders and city apparatuses.

It's that latter point that prevents many from getting involved with their local dog runs and it's understandable considering the amount of bureaucracy involved. How many of us have the patience and drive to spend 12 years trying to get a dog run installed in our neighborhood?

One person who did was Rick Duro, a local high school teacher who is now president of Sunnyside United Dog Society (SUDS). "Our 12-plus year battle is a long story!" he told Gothamist. "Like a rollercoaster ride."