How does the music work? Is it a set playlist every night? Do DJs have leeway to play what they want? How much input do you have on everything? So typically, just like with any great dancing environment, the DJ has to be able to read the crowd. And so the DJ has a playlist that the DJ believes works for that crowd. And we're hiring nothing but the best DJs, so they know how to do this. However, we have production numbers that I curate, and I do the music for those production numbers.

So this is a mixture of old school and new school. Old school skating, the DJ would say, 'OK, this is backward skate only, this is couples skate, this is ladies skate, this is so and so.' We don't want to be that formalized, because in today's world, once skaters come, they just want to keep skating. I don't know if you've seen the DiscOasis set, but it's pretty amazing. So we've now thought it through and are saying, maybe in New York the production numbers can [happen] up on the DiscOasis set [and not in the main rink].

And we are also gonna start doing proper concerts. Because the one thing that we didn't have the benefit of doing in Los Angeles was we didn't have the license to do concerts. I think of it in terms of Central Park, some of the most incredible concerts I've ever seen. I saw Sly and the Family Stone there, I saw the moon landing. I mean, come on! The first time I ever saw a Jumbotron was at Central Park.

So in my mind, we have the artistic license to do something as fabulous as Diana Ross when she performed there, or Simon and Garfunkel. I always say to my team, to me, this is like, Summer of Soul 2.0. We can do whatever we want musically, theatrically; let's just make it the vibeiest, coolest place to be. Even if you can't skate or you don't skate or you don't want to skate, you will still have an awesome time, because there's going to be more than enough production. More than enough cool people. I mean, come on, this is like right across the street from Madonna's apartment. [Laughter] How is she not going to show up? Or her kids are gonna go like, 'Yo mom, check out what's happening over there!'

Do you think you could perform there at some point this summer? Maybe, but our tour unfortunately, or fortunately, was already booked [this summer]. But I have a big birthday coming up this year [in September]. And everybody's saying, 'Nile, do the big birthday at DiscOasis, and invite all your friends and have a skate party.' Because my last birthday a year ago in London, they surprised me and gave me a popup roller disco at one of the biggest clubs in London. And it was out of control, it was so amazing. Matter of fact, you just gave me an idea: I'll post that in a couple of days on TikTok. It was ridiculous. And we had all the the pro skaters there.

My friend that I had an early band with, her name is Lynna Davis, and she's sort of the queen of the Central Park pro-skaters, they're called the Central Park Dance Skaters Association. So when I contacted her and told her what we were doing, she wanted to come out to DiscOasis in L.A. And I said, let us get our feet wet, let us get it right first, because we don't know what's gonna work until we start to do it. We've learned a lot in Los Angeles, and we believe this new version of DiscOasis is going to be unbelievable. We just do whatever our little arty heads think of.

As I said, we're going to try and move the production numbers to a part of the rink where the people can look at them while skating, or just look at the production numbers and hang out and drink and eat and chill. And we're gonna see how that works. That's where my job as the "Groovemaster" comes in. Because I want those skaters choreographed to the music that I would like to skate to. I know that's a little bit selfish, but I can't help it. There's certain songs that to me, I hit the floor as soon as I hear them.

Like what songs? Now I'm going to start naming all my own songs. [Laughter] Hey, I mean, I wrote that lyric [in "Good Times"], 'clams on the half shell and roller-skates, roller-skates,' to chronicle the whole vibe of what was going on in the summer of '79. Skating really was such a part of disco. I mean, there was Xanadu...