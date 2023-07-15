A Brooklyn mural got knocked down, but it got up again.

The exhibit, depicting local artists in Gowanus, was destroyed by an unknown vandal or vandals Thursday. Hours later, it was rebuilt by a group of artists, locals and even total strangers.

Johnny Thornton, the executive director of Arts Gowanus, the nonprofit group behind the mural, said it had just been installed after days of work in intense heat. He said his group was in the middle of a meeting when a team member walked around the corner and saw the mural destroyed, with panels ripped off.

“There was shock, anger and some tears from everyone involved,” he said, noting that they hadn’t even had time to document their effort.

But then, he said, the mood “quickly changed into joy” as construction workers, local business owners, and even folks who happened to be passing by, came together to help the artists fix the mural.