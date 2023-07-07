Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Go wedding crashing at Lincoln Center Lincoln Center is hosting “The Wedding: New York’s Biggest Day” on Saturday, July 8. It’s a (non-legally binding) celebration of love, available to just about anyone: couples getting hitched for the first time, those who’ve been together for decades, or folks who’d like to celebrate their love of the city. The evening will also include various faith leaders, desserts and a “joyous party.” Registration for couples has closed, but organizers say they’ll do their best to accommodate those who show up on the day hoping to participate – noting that they can’t make any promises. For those wanting to celebrate with the couples, the dance floor will open at 8 p.m. and that’s open to everyone on a first come, first served basis. – Kerry Shaw Catch a Miyazaki flick outdoors in Park Slope It's never a bad time to watch one of the amazing animated films by the Japanese master Hayao Miyazaki, all 10 of which are back in theaters this summer as part of a nationwide retrospective. But residents of Park Slope and nearby neighborhoods will have an opportunity to view two of Miyazaki's most beloved films in the days ahead free of charge, close to home. Park Slope Parents, Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID and the Old Stone House join forces to screen "Spirited Away" next Thursday, July 13, and "My Neighbor Totoro" a week later on July 20. Both screenings happen at 8:30 p.m. on the Fourth Avenue Plaza; learn more here. – Steve Smith

Bronx MC Connie Diiamond is featured in an event celebrating women in hip-hop at The Greene Space. Courtesy Def Jam Records

Celebrate women in hip-hop at The Greene Space If you'll allow us to blow our own air horn for a moment, we'll take this opportunity to invite everyone out for a very special celebration at The Greene Space, the intimate culture and current events venue operated by New York Public Radio. Practically everyone's going big on hip-hop, which celebrates its 50th birthday in August; here at WNYC and Gothamist we're focusing on the contributions women have made to hip-hop, from the early days to right here and now. Catch a panel discussion moderated by journalist Clover Hope — featuring Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd-McPhee, dancer Ana Garcia (a.k.a. Rokafella) and Bronx MC Connie Diiamond — and stick around for a DJ set afterward. It's happening on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., and tickets are available on a choose-what-you-pay basis here. – Steve Smith Cool off with young classical and jazz musicians at Carnegie Hall Summers are a slower season for classical music concerts in New York City... and it's also very hot. So get yourself into the air conditioning and enjoy the enthusiasm-fueled energy of Carnegie Hall's National Youth ensembles! Beginning on July 14 with the National Youth Orchestra — or NYO — of the USA, and then continuing with NYO2 on July 15 and NYO Jazz on July 25, you can hear great conductors like Andrew Davis and Joseph Young, star violinists like Gil Shaham and Jennifer Koh, and top jazz musicians like Sean Jones and Dee Dee Bridgewater, all for a very affordable price. Learn more here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

Paintings by the late musician John Fahey are on view now at Picture Theory in Greenpoint. Courtesy Picture Theory

Discover an iconoclastic musician's visual art John Fahey is remembered primarily as the doggedly individualistic, profoundly influential musician who helped to found the so-called American Primitive school of acoustic guitar. Resurgent late in life in avant-garde music and writing, Fahey also pursued visual art, creating paintings and drawings with vibrant hues, mottled textures and barely contained energy. Few of these works survived the artist's own dismissive viewpoint, which makes "Fields of Reptiles and Mud" a rare and precious opportunity. The small but potent show is up through Aug. 12 at Picture Theory, a Greenpoint gallery open by appointment every Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here. – Steve Smith Catch two R&B renegades for free in Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has been going strong since June, but the specific show that should be on everyone’s mind happens tomorrow when Kelela and Liv.e share a free bill. Both artists have been hitting stages all over the world to promote their newly released albums, respectively “Raven” and “Girl in the Half Pearl.” It seems most fitting for them to take over the stage back-to-back, as each artist has done their part to push the limits of R&B. For more information, visit here. – Precious Fondren

"Give Me A Sign: The Language of Symbols" is on view now at the Cooper Hewitt. Elliot Goldstein

Discover the power of symbols at the Cooper-Hewitt