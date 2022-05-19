For the second year in a row, Frieze New York, one of the world's glitziest gatherings of contemporary art buyers, sellers and scenesters, has taken over The Shed in Hudson Yards, with some 65 galleries filling the dimple-facaded space with works from hundreds of international artists.

Yesterday was opening day for the tenth iteration of Frieze here in NYC, and though The Shed still feels like a "Plan B" sort of venue for the fair — in pre-pandemic times, the enormous white tent on Randall's Island would host more than 200 galleries and far more glammed-up guests than can be accommodated here — there was definitely a VIP vibe to the occasion.