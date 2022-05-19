For the second year in a row, Frieze New York, one of the world's glitziest gatherings of contemporary art buyers, sellers and scenesters, has taken over The Shed in Hudson Yards, with some 65 galleries filling the dimple-facaded space with works from hundreds of international artists.
Yesterday was opening day for the tenth iteration of Frieze here in NYC, and though The Shed still feels like a "Plan B" sort of venue for the fair — in pre-pandemic times, the enormous white tent on Randall's Island would host more than 200 galleries and far more glammed-up guests than can be accommodated here — there was definitely a VIP vibe to the occasion.
The galleries are spread out over The Shed's three main exhibition floors, with snacks and beverages, including $30 glasses of rosé, sold in the street-level lobby and up in the skylight lounge. The big name dealers are all here, of course, including Gagosian, Pace, David Zwirner, and Hauser and Wirth. If nothing else, fairs like Frieze offer an interesting snapshot of what the world's highest-end wheeler dealers believe to be the most important, most exciting and (not incidentally) most marketable artists of the moment.
There are a very few timed-entry tickets still available to the public for the weekend, at about $70 a person. Or if you just want to look at more photos of art — or, heck, maybe even buy some of the "under $25,000" stuff — everyone can access the fair's digital component, Frieze Viewing Room, from now through Sunday.