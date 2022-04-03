Coney Island opened for the season on Saturday — one of those sunny, early spring days where it seemed reasonable to have some hope for the future. By 10:30 a.m., a line of people waited to get into Luna Park, the first of Coney’s two amusement areas to reopen; Deno’s Wonder Wheel will follow next week on Sunday, April 10th, with the traditional Blessing of the Rides.

The main attraction, as always, was the Cyclone, the increasingly creaky wooden rollercoaster which turns 95 this year. Two performers on stilts stalked down the street between the coaster and the Wonder Wheel; another, on a unicycle with a traffic-stopping yellow vest and red suspenders, whizzed by, as Brooklyn United, a marching band and dance team, warmed up.

Dick Zigun, the area's unofficial mayor, worked the crowd, wearing a top hat and a long black robe over what looked like shorts, and clutching an extra-large homemade wooden key to the amusement district. Zigun was ousted by Coney Island USA, the nonprofit he helped found, at the end of 2021, but wasn’t in the mood to discuss contentious divorces.

“We’ll talk about that another day,” he said. “We’re here today for sunshine and for rides.” More recently, Zigun has been hired in the short term as a consultant for Luna Park, he said. While the rezoning of Coney Island happened over 12 years ago, he noted he was excited to see Luna Park finally expand into the space that rezoning granted them, with new rides and other attractions planned for later this year. He’d be there, he said. “I’m always here.”