While Colombia's national holiday was officially Thursday, July 20, the parade kicks off Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

The Colombian Independence Day Parade, which celebrates Colombians’ declaration of independence from Spanish rule more than 200 years ago, returns to Jackson Heights this weekend. First held in the year 2000, the parade is an annual destination for both residents and patrons of Colombian culture.

When does it start?

It steps off Sunday at 11 a.m.

Where is it?

It’s in Jackson Heights, Queens, home to the city’s largest Colombian population and a vibrant multitude of ethnic enclaves. The route starts at 69th Street and Northern Boulevard, and heads up to 85th Street.

How’s the weather looking?

Sunny, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

How to get there via public transit

If you’re hoping to avoid the cruelties of parallel parking, the parade’s start point is about a 10-minute walk from the 65th Street subway station serving E, M and R trains, with the procession heading east from there. If you’re coming from Brooklyn, the M train won’t be running this weekend between Myrtle Avenue (Broadway) and Delancey Street-Essex Street.

The Q66 bus, which typically runs along the parade route on Northern Boulevard, will not be passing between 94th Street and 57th Street between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Check the MTA website for alternate bus routes.

What about street closures?

It’s at the discretion of the NYPD, but closures will generally happen along the parade route.

Start: 69th Street between Northern Boulevard and 35th Avenue

Route: Northern Boulevard between 69th Street and 87th Street

End: 87th Street between Northern Boulevard and 32nd Avenue

I can’t go! How else can I celebrate?

There are a few Colombian independence events to choose from over the weekend, but another free Jackson Heights event is the Festival Colombiano happening on Saturday afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m, with state Sen. Jessica Ramos among its organizers.

It will be on 34th Avenue between 78th and 82nd Streets. There will be musical performances, food and community organizations looking to connect people with resources, according to the event’s description.