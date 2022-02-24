The obelisk in Central Park, also known as Cleopatra's Needle, was formally dedicated on February 22nd, 1881 after a long trip involving ships, cannonballs, and the sharp corners put in place by the Commissioners' Plan of 1811. It's the oldest man-made object in Central Park, the oldest outdoor monument in New York, and it has a story that includes ancient Egypt's Temple of the Sun, Cecil B. DeMille, the complete works of Shakespeare, and a journey for the ages.

It also holds not one, but two time capsules, and this week the Central Park Conservancy (CPC) confirmed with Gothamist that we'll never see what's inside of them.

But let's start at the beginning.

Originally created around 1425 BCE in the ancient Egyptian city of Heliopolis, the obelisk was one of two created for a celebration for Pharaoh Thutmose III. Both of the nearly 70-foot-tall structures were installed outside of the Temple of the Sun, and with each weighing in around 200 tons, they stayed there for quite some time — 1,500 years, to be exact. At that point, they were toppled during an invasion, and according to the Central Park Conservancy (CPC), "For more than 500 years, they remained buried in sand until Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus discovered and transported them to Alexandria."

Once there, they were placed outside of the Caesareum, a temple created by Cleopatra in honor of Julius Caesar.

Time passed, the Caesareum became a Christian church, and eventually, the Egyptian government decided to give away the two obelisks. One went to London and one to New York City. And so the journey began in Alexandria.