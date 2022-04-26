City Winery, the popular restaurant, performance space and wine producer with multiple locations around the country, is planning to open a new venue inside of Grand Central Terminal.

During a meeting on Monday, the MTA finance committee approved the license agreement for the 15,888 sq. ft. space to be installed in the west part of Vanderbilt Hall. According to MTA documents, it will include a full-service restaurant, a bar/gastropub and grab-and-go food and beverage options.

While this City Winery likely won't host bands like other locations, some live music will be incorporated: "This location will focus on their farm-to-table menu, their unique selection of wine with ambient background music," the MTA wrote.

Michael Dorf, the founder and CEO of City Winery, told Gothamist he was not at liberty to discuss the new venue until the lease is officially signed, which should happen in the coming days. But, he noted, "we're looking forward to telling the world what it's gonna be soon."