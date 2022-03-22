According to the Parks Department, there are 7,400 cherry trees to be found within city parks, and more than 34,000 street cherry trees planted around the city (the highest concentration is in Queens, which has more than 15,000 of them). Those street trees represent about 5% of the 700,000+ street trees of all varieties in New York City.

You can search for those clusters via the Park Department's street tree map and spring tracker.

Greenfeld said there is a long history of different kinds of cherry trees in NYC, dating back all the way to the 1700s, when cherry orchards were cultivated by Dutch colonial families like the Dyckman family. The Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, which is located in Inwood, still has a historic cherry tree growing there, which will start flowering in mid-April and produce small tart cherries in June.

But as for the popular ornamental cherry trees which bloom every spring, they were first brought over to the U.S. from Japan in 1912, with many going to D.C. and some to Central Park, where they still stand today. Throughout the last century, Greenfeld said more and more of these ornamental trees have been sent to New York from the Tokyo government as a way to cement the relationship between the two cities.