Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt, runs throughout the weekend ahead and ends next Thursday evening. The holiday is observed among families, close friends and communities, but plenty of fascinating educational events and joyous celebrations are open to the public. Here’s a small sampling.
Enjoy a Seder dinner among friends and neighbors, with no muss or fuss
Rabbi Samantha Frank and Rebecca Schoffer, the 92nd Street Y's director of Jewish family engagement, are your hosts for 92NY's Intergenerational Community Seder, an evening of songs and stories, food and wine – and, they eagerly emphasize, “no cooking or cleaning up!” Come alone or bring the entire family on Thursday at 5 p.m. Tickets aren’t cheap, but the spread is inviting. The event is sold out online, but there's a waiting list available — learn more here.
Envision the Haggadah through the prism of historic Chinese culture
In a presentation titled “The Beijing Haggadah: A Meeting of Two Ancient Cultures, Jewish and Chinese,” happening at the China Institute on Friday at 4 p.m., Leon Fenster, a Jewish artist from London now based in China, displays and discusses his “Beijing Haggadah,” a vividly illustrated example of the traditional Seder text as situated in historic Beijing. You can see examples of Fenster’s art and register for free tickets here.
Pass the popcorn at a movie screening in Harlem
A celebration aimed primarily at younger audiences at JCC Harlem (318 W. 118th St.) on Saturday at 2 p.m. includes a screening of the 1998 DreamWorks Pictures release “The Prince of Egypt,” complete with popcorn, snacks and art projects. Attendance is $18 per family, and you can learn more here.
Kick up your heels in a freewheeling folk-dance event
Ruth Goodman, director of the Israeli Dance Institute, has led 92NY’s celebrated Wednesday night Israeli Folk Dance Sessions for over 40 years, so you’ll be in good hands as you mind your steps for “Simchat Hamoed: Passover Israeli Folk Dance Party" a festive evening of circle, partner and line dances at 92NY. It's happening at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, tickets are just $20, and you can buy them here.
Inspire your kids to create holiday-themed works of art
In “Picture This! Collage Wonders for Passover,” a virtual Jewish Museum program for children ages 4 to 10 that will be streamed live on Zoom, creatively designed Seder plates and artworks by the likes of Chagall and Tissot will provide inspiration for creating original Passover-themed drawings and collage art. The program is streaming online on Sunday at 9 a.m.; make your family's free reservation here.
Lift up your kitchen torches to make your own pizzas
The offbeat yet weirdly appealing "20s + 30s Matzah Pizza Party," at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan on the Upper West Side, invites you to grab a kitchen torch and heat up your own personal matzo pizza, using kosher for Passover ingredients – and appropriately lubricated with kosher for Passover wine. The event is happening on April 10 at 7 p.m., and it costs just $10 to get in; find out more here.
Cross the Hudson for a barbeque party with young professionals
Matzo pizza doesn’t appeal? Head to Jersey City on April 10, where the progressive youth-oriented Jewish community center Mesorah NJ is hosting a barbeque mixer. The event starts at 7 p.m., tickets are an extremely reasonable $25, and you can grab one here.
Celebrate freedom with Staten Island's radically inclusive congregation
Congregation OM ShalOM, Staten Island’s “Jewish Fusion” institution, mixes Judaism with yoga and elements of Eastern philosophies. The congregation marks the end of Passover on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. with a gourmet vegan meal, along with music by the OM ShalOM Band and Folk Cantor Rob. Reservations are required, and you can make yours here.