Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt, runs throughout the weekend ahead and ends next Thursday evening. The holiday is observed among families, close friends and communities, but plenty of fascinating educational events and joyous celebrations are open to the public. Here’s a small sampling. Enjoy a Seder dinner among friends and neighbors, with no muss or fuss Rabbi Samantha Frank and Rebecca Schoffer, the 92nd Street Y's director of Jewish family engagement, are your hosts for 92NY's Intergenerational Community Seder, an evening of songs and stories, food and wine – and, they eagerly emphasize, “no cooking or cleaning up!” Come alone or bring the entire family on Thursday at 5 p.m. Tickets aren’t cheap, but the spread is inviting. The event is sold out online, but there's a waiting list available — learn more here. Envision the Haggadah through the prism of historic Chinese culture In a presentation titled “The Beijing Haggadah: A Meeting of Two Ancient Cultures, Jewish and Chinese,” happening at the China Institute on Friday at 4 p.m., Leon Fenster, a Jewish artist from London now based in China, displays and discusses his “Beijing Haggadah,” a vividly illustrated example of the traditional Seder text as situated in historic Beijing. You can see examples of Fenster’s art and register for free tickets here.

Leon Fenster, a Jewish artist based in China, introduces his "Beijing Haggadah" in a China Institute event on Friday. Courtesy China Institute

Pass the popcorn at a movie screening in Harlem A celebration aimed primarily at younger audiences at JCC Harlem (318 W. 118th St.) on Saturday at 2 p.m. includes a screening of the 1998 DreamWorks Pictures release “The Prince of Egypt,” complete with popcorn, snacks and art projects. Attendance is $18 per family, and you can learn more here. Kick up your heels in a freewheeling folk-dance event Ruth Goodman, director of the Israeli Dance Institute, has led 92NY’s celebrated Wednesday night Israeli Folk Dance Sessions for over 40 years, so you’ll be in good hands as you mind your steps for “Simchat Hamoed: Passover Israeli Folk Dance Party" a festive evening of circle, partner and line dances at 92NY. It's happening at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, tickets are just $20, and you can buy them here. Inspire your kids to create holiday-themed works of art In “Picture This! Collage Wonders for Passover,” a virtual Jewish Museum program for children ages 4 to 10 that will be streamed live on Zoom, creatively designed Seder plates and artworks by the likes of Chagall and Tissot will provide inspiration for creating original Passover-themed drawings and collage art. The program is streaming online on Sunday at 9 a.m.; make your family's free reservation here.

James Tissot's painting "The Songs of Joy" is among the images the Jewish Museum will use as inspiration in an online art event on Sunday morning. Courtesy Jewish Museum