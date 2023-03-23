America's fastest-growing sport has invaded blacktops in the West Village and Hell's Kitchen during the last year — causing chaos and intergenerational strife — but enthusiasts are in for a big treat this summer: Central Park's Wollman Rink will become the city's biggest pickleball destination.

CityPickle, the first indoor pickleball club in the city, announced Thursday that they'll take over Wollman Rink from April 7 to Oct. 9. They're billing it as the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast, with 14 courts that can accommodate four to eight people apiece, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

“Thanks to our partnership with Wollman Park Partners, we are thrilled to offer 196 hours of pickleball play each day in New York’s most iconic destination right in the center of Central Park,” CityPickle co-founder Erica Desai said in a statement.

There will be lessons, clinics, open play, leagues, tournaments and opportunities for beginners and advanced players to learn the ropes of pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. You can book it for a septuagenarian's birthday party or your office's team-building exercise.

In a statement, NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue says pickleball took off in the city during the pandemic, and its popularity continues to grow because of its low bar of entry.

"It’s a fun, fast-paced sport that’s easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities," she said. "We’re thrilled to see pickleball coming to Central Park’s Wollman Rink, a highly visible and well-loved space that is a destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike.”

Renting a full court costs between $80-$120 per hour, depending on peak times. Each individual game lasts about 10-15 minutes, providing opportunities to rotate players and teams. There will be partnerships with various local organizations including the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Boys Club of New York, YMCA of Greater New York, Solutions Now and Fountain House.

CityPickle is also launching their first permanent pickleball location later this spring in Long Island City. They previously hosted seasonal courts at Hudson Yards and TWA Hotel last fall.

The event is hosted by Wollman Park Partners, a joint venture between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox. They signed a five-year contract to operate the rink in July 2021. (It was previously operated by the Trump Organization.)

Last summer, Wollman Rink hosted The DiscOasis, a roller-disco extravaganza staged in conjunction with disco legend Nile Rodgers.