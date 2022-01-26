Central Park's Delacorte Theater, the longtime home of Shakespeare In The Park, is officially getting a makeover after the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved plans this week for the revitalization, with construction set to start in the fall of 2022.

In December, Gothamist reported that after delays caused by the pandemic, The Public Theater was finally ready to move forward with renovations to the iconic outdoor performance space. After various community boards neighboring Central Park were presented with the plans, the Landmarks Preservation Commission gave the green-light.

“The Delacorte’s founding mission was about providing free Shakespeare to all, a vision we have carried on for 60 years,” Patrick Willingham, executive director of The Public Theater, said in a statement. “This design will ensure that the theater is fully able to live up to its founding principles, with intelligent design enhancements that will create more access for audiences, staff, cast members, and people with disabilities. This is what the future of investing in theatrical spaces is all about: creating environments where everyone feels welcome, comfortable, and inspired.”

Rosalind Barbour, the Public Theater's administrative chief of staff, told Gothamist that the theater presented the proposed renovation plan for approval on Tuesday.

"We came to that meeting with five resolutions in support of the design from the community boards that surround Central Park, and having had positive conversations with many conservancy groups," she said. "And we're very happy to say that the Landmarks Commission approved the proposal."

A highlight of that Landmarks Commission meeting was testimony from none other than actor Sam Waterston, a.k.a. Law & Order's District Attorney Jack McCoy. Waterston, who has been named a "Living Landmark" by the New York Landmarks Conservancy, talked about how he got his first speaking part on a New York stage at the Delacorte one year after it opened.

"The Delacorte has been a big part of my life: I met my wife-to-be as I was rehearsing there to play Benedict in Much Ado About Nothing, which led some 32 years later to our daughter Elizabeth, who is playing Hero in another production of the same play in the same theater in the park with me as her father, Leonato," he said.

"It's a true communal, thoroughly-urban, joint venture, a key part of our common culture, there's nothing like it," he said. "That's the Delacorte, a place for magic in a magic setting overlooked by Belvedere Castle, discreetly tucked into Vaux and Olmstead's grand Central Park design. At the end of 60 years, it needs renovation, preservation, reinvigoration, and fulfillment of Joe Papp's original vision: to be made truly and equitably accessible to all, and to be made more weather-resilient in the face of a changing climate."