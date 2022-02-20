Is there a city more worth celebrating than New York? Not according to New Yorkers.

And there are plenty of ways to toast to this strange and spirited town. The latest spot to raise a glass to it all is, fittingly, The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY), which has just opened Celebrating the City: Recent Acquisitions from the Joy of Giving Something.

The exhibit features over 100 photographs capturing the city's inhabitants, streetscapes, and its fever dream moments, spanning back over a century.

Photographs have long told the ongoing story of New York, where the visual craft takes on a whole new form given that the city is saturated with new subjects at every turn of a corner — in the exhibit, you'll see everything from architectural achievements ("Harlem Bridge" photographed by John Reid in 1870 is the oldest piece in the collection) to "only in New York moments" (a llama riding in a cab through Times Square!).

A fun fact about that llama: Her name was Linda, and she was on her way to make a television appearance at ABC in 1957. The photo was part of a LIFE magazine shoot, and the spread (featuring photos by Inge Morath) ran with the headline: "High paid llama in big city."