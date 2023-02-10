Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Join a starry slate of musical adventurers in a benefit for Ukraine John Zorn is a composer, a bandleader, an improvising saxophonist, and a huge figure in New York's downtown music scene since the late 1970s. He's also a community builder, someone who makes connections to the broadest imaginable range of artists and musicians. So when he taps into his networks for a cause, the results are prodigious. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zorn has assembled several concerts to raise funds for relief efforts. The one happening Saturday at noon at the New School in Greenwich Village is especially rich. The concert includes performances by string quartet Brooklyn Rider (playing music by Philip Glass), saxophonist Ravi Coltrane with his quartet, the duo of guitarists Marc Ribot and Mary Halvorson, and Zorn himself playing with Laurie Anderson. It's happening at the New School's Tishman Auditorium, on Sixth Avenue just above 13th Street, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon. And in lieu of buying a ticket, attendees are asked to make a donation to the relief organization Razom. Find all the details and RSVP here. – Steve Smith Enjoy an intimate Valentine’s Day with CupcakKe No matter your relationship status, Elsewhere is opening up its doors for everyone this Valentine’s Day. From 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, people 16 and up can enjoy DJ sets and performances from DOLLNXTDOOR, Club Eat and Mel 4Ever. The headlining attraction, Chicago rapper CupcakKe, has caused a stir with her brash persona and explicit songs and videos. The party will happen in the Hall, a spacious room built for concerts and dance parties alike. You'll find more information on tickets here. – Precious Fondren

Pianist Steven Blier celebrates 50 years on stage in an amorous New York Festival of Song program next Wednesday. Faye Fox

Savor a mix of amorous songs as you celebrate an iconic NYC musician He's collaborated with the most famous singers in the world, is a beloved educator, and has an encyclopedic knowledge of musical theater, the American songbook, art song and opera. More importantly, he's just darn fun. Pianist and educator Steven Blier is a charming, erudite guide to the music he loves. Now, New York Festival of Song celebrates this local treasure's 50 years on stage with repertoire spanning Astor Piazzolla, Kurt Weill, Duke Ellington, Bessie Smith, Vincenzo Bellini, Stephen Sondheim and more with a program titled "Amor," on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Merkin Hall. If you've never been to a NYFOS concert, treat yourself; it's better than a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day. Learn more about "Amor," here. – Ed Yim, WQXR Pop into a Valentines Day pop-up affair inspired by broken hearts Finally: a Valentine’s Day event catered to the recently broken-hearted. Artist Blair Simmons had just gotten out of a long-term relationship when she decided to join a dating app, before quickly realizing it was too soon. Instead, she turned her profile into an open call for an art show about heartbreak. The artists featured in “WHY IS EVERYONE BREAKING UP RIGHT NOW?” found inspiration in their lost loves and explore it through a variety of mediums. The pop-up installation debuts at AllinOne Collective’s Portal, at 164 20th St in Brooklyn, and it's on view for one night only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. You'll find a few more details here. – Catalina Gonella

"Wittgenstein" is playing Thursday at the LitFilm Festival at the Brooklyn Public Library. Courtesy of Zeitgeist (Wittgenstein)

Check out the LitFilm Festival in Brooklyn Brooklyn Public Library presents the LitFilm Festival, all about writers: their “private lives, creative processes, struggles, and professional triumphs.” The seven-day event kicks off Monday, Feb. 13, with the documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray,” about civil rights activist and author Pauli Murray. The festival will feature documentaries about bestselling authors including Salman Rushdie, Joyce Carol Oates, Elizabeth Bishop, and Patricia Highsmith. Also on tap are conversations with acclaimed directors. The LitFilm Festival runs daily, Monday Feb. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 18 at the main branch in Park Slope. The screenings and talks are free, but registration is required. You can RSVP and see a full lineup here. – Kerry Shaw Witness an Elvis Costello live show that’s beyond belief You only get so many opportunities to catch a living legend in a relatively intimate live setting, so you won’t want to miss out on seeing the brilliant Elvis Costello when he comes to Gramercy Theater this month. Costello is performing a 10-show residency he’s calling “100 Songs and More” – the setlist for each show will include a printed program of 10 specific songs, plus he’ll perform at least 10 other surprise songs per show. Costello is playing the first five shows solo; he’ll be joined by Attractions/Imposters pianist Steve Nieve for the next four, topped off with a surprise finale featuring guests. The shows run through Feb. 22; get ticket info here. – Ben Yakas

The Roller Wave, the popular pop-up roller-disco dance party series, opens its own indoor rink in Downtown Brooklyn on Saturday night. Reece T. Williams/WNYC