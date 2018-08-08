The #InternationalCatDay hashtag is a nice portal into Good Twitter today (don't even look at Oscars Twitter!), and we'd like to offer up some truly purrfect examples of some our favorite feline New Yorkers: BODEGA CATS.

The bodega cat is a noble creature, known for keeping boxes company and customers amused, and as such it occupies a square on our extremely NYC bingo card. It goes without saying that bodega cats should be a staple in all bodegas (law, schmaw). Many of them even have very touching origin stories—just hear what Oliver and Snowball have to say:

You can listen to more bodega cat tales right here at WNYC.

Is your local bodega (or your apartment) missing a cat? The North Shore Animal League, New York City Animal Care and Control, and ASPCA all have very adorable cats up for adoption! The ASPCA also tells us that their Kitten Nursery "has a big class of graduates with their bags packed and ready to go home," and they are offering a free kitten toy with each adoption through this weekend.

You could also follow Beth Stern on Instagram and adopt one of her foster cats (disclosure: I followed Beth Stern on Instagram and adopted one of her foster cats). Also, Paul the Cat Guy is a NYC-based cat rescuer with many kittehs for adoption and you can help him out with his supplies!

And please keep sharing your photos: