Hello, Holi and hello Spring!
Holi, the Hindu celebration of spring and renewal, is Wednesday March 8.
“It is a very inclusive festival,” said Anu Sehgal, founder of The Culture Tree, which offers language classes and promotes cultural literacy about South Asia. Seghal has consulted with several organizations in the city to help plan their Holi events.
Typically Holi is celebrated with colorful powders, called “gulal,” which people throw at each other. For many, said Sehgal, it’s a time to eat spicy foods, considered cooling in the warm weather; and to sip thandai, a milky drink with cardamom and saffron.
Holi, said Sehgal, is about celebrating friendship and love, and looking forward. She noted that people of all backgrounds and faiths are welcome to partake in festivities.
Whether you’re looking to get powdered, or just want to party, here are some Holi-themed events across the city:
Celebrate Holi at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum
Kids and their grownups are invited to wear white, arrive hungry and “ready to play.” This year’s festivities will include dance performances, live music, a DJ – and, of course – the chance to throw color powders in the nearby park. There are three sessions on Saturday April 1: starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are $13 for kids and grownups, $12 for grandparents and babies 1 and under are free. You can learn more and buy tickets, here.
Bring the family to a Holi festival in the Upper West Side
Kids and grownups are invited to this Family Holi event, featuring performances and dance workshops, a DJ, Dholi (drummers) and more. It’s free and open to the public; powder colors will be given free on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 people; others will be available for purchase. It’s Wednesday Mar. 8 at 4 p.m. at Waterline Square and you can learn more here.
Try a Holi-inspired ice cream in Carroll Gardens
Malai is a beloved South Asian inspired ice cream shop in Carroll Gardens. This month it’s bringing back a special flavor to commemorate Holi, called Thandai. It’s made with almonds, fennel seeds, cardamom, black pepper and saffron. You can have 4 pints shipped for $89 and you can learn more about Malai and other flavors for sale, here.
Listen to live music at Lincoln Center
This free event will feature performances by Raga Kids, violinists Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy, a dance workshop, facepainting and more. Seating and entry are on a first-come, first-served basis. The line will form on Broadway between 62nd and 63rd streets. It’s Saturday Mar. 11 at 11 a.m. and you can learn more here.
Day party at “Holi in the City” in Williamsburg (21+)
Organizers invite you to enjoy the “happiest day party in New York City” at TailGate bar in Brooklyn. Wear white, get covered in colorful powders, and dance to your heart’s content. It’s happening on Saturday, Mar. 11 and Sunday Mar. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets start at around $40 and include unlimited colors and flower leis. Food is available for purchase.
Enjoy live music and dance at Flushing Town Hall
Organizers say this show “celebrates love and forgiveness” and will feature dance performances from the Srijan Dance Company and live music from the Apoorva Mudgal Ensemble. It’s Saturday, Mar. 18 at 2:15 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall in Queens. Tickets are $12 for children and seniors; $17 for adults.
Take the kids to a book reading at the NYPL
The library is hosting a reading of a children’s Holi book by Anu Sehgal, founder of the Culture Tree. It’s Friday Mar. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m at the 53rd Street branch in Manhattan. The event is free and will also feature puppets and face painting.
Bring the kids to a puppet show at the Seaport
Kids and their grownups are invited to this Holi celebration in downtown Manhattan, featuring puppet shows, dance workshops and powder play. Events are free; traditional Indian food will be available for purchase. It’s Saturday, Mar. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can get the full schedule here.
Have a Holi-inspired brunch at Inday All Day in Williamsburg
Chef Aarthi Sampath is cooking up a three-course menu with a family-style selection of appetizers, a thali platter, and jalebi and shrikhand for dessert. It’s Sunday Mar. 19 with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $52, and a bottomless drinks option costs an extra $12. You can book your spot on Resy.