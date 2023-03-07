Hello, Holi and hello Spring!

Holi, the Hindu celebration of spring and renewal, is Wednesday March 8.

“It is a very inclusive festival,” said Anu Sehgal, founder of The Culture Tree, which offers language classes and promotes cultural literacy about South Asia. Seghal has consulted with several organizations in the city to help plan their Holi events.

Typically Holi is celebrated with colorful powders, called “gulal,” which people throw at each other. For many, said Sehgal, it’s a time to eat spicy foods, considered cooling in the warm weather; and to sip thandai, a milky drink with cardamom and saffron.

Holi, said Sehgal, is about celebrating friendship and love, and looking forward. She noted that people of all backgrounds and faiths are welcome to partake in festivities.

Whether you’re looking to get powdered, or just want to party, here are some Holi-themed events across the city:

Celebrate Holi at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Kids and their grownups are invited to wear white, arrive hungry and “ready to play.” This year’s festivities will include dance performances, live music, a DJ – and, of course – the chance to throw color powders in the nearby park. There are three sessions on Saturday April 1: starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are $13 for kids and grownups, $12 for grandparents and babies 1 and under are free. You can learn more and buy tickets, here.

Bring the family to a Holi festival in the Upper West Side

Kids and grownups are invited to this Family Holi event, featuring performances and dance workshops, a DJ, Dholi (drummers) and more. It’s free and open to the public; powder colors will be given free on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 people; others will be available for purchase. It’s Wednesday Mar. 8 at 4 p.m. at Waterline Square and you can learn more here.