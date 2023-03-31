Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." The Boss is back in town!

For the first time in about seven years, Bruce Springsteen is touring North America with the glockenspiel-powered sonic engine that is the E Street Band. They're playing joyous sets of 26-plus songs, including iconic selections like “Rosalita,” “Badlands” and “Backstreets.” They’ll play Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, then at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday. They’ll be back April 9 and 11 at Belmont Park, and close out this leg of the tour on April 14 at the Prudential Center. If you’re a fan, you probably know all about this tour’s dynamic pricing ticket fiasco, resulting in tons of fans unable to snag seats going for thousands of dollars. (We discussed the situation and fielded questions recently on WNYC's "All of It.") But prices have adjusted considerably on the secondary market, so if you’re still pining to hear “10th Avenue Freeze-Out” live one more time, you may want to look into that. After all, there might not be a lot more E Street tours in the future. You'll find more details here. – Ben Yakas Feast your eyes on hip-hop fashion Hip-hop's 50th anniversary is being celebrated all over New York, and city institutions are pulling together exhibition after exhibition to explore as many elements of the culture as possible. And naturally, the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology is highlighting how hip-hop culture has dressed over the years. From Timberland boots to cross colors and Dapper Dan designs, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey meant to illuminate how fashion and hip-hop culture became so intertwined. “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style” runs until April 23, and you can find out more here. – Precious Fondren

An array of desserts at Clover Hill in Brooklyn. Natalie Black

Treat yourself to a foodie-favorite restaurant This week, the James Beard Foundation announced its nominees for the country’s best culinary talent, and you can see the complete list of local finalists here. They may not represent the best bargains in the city, but you’re sure to find spots that excite industry insiders and foodies alike. Several NYC chefs and restaurants made the list, including Amanda Cohen of Dirt Candy, Nasim Alikhani of Sofreh and Charlie Mitchell of Clover Hill. Winners will be announced in a ceremony on June 5. – Kerry Shaw Be immersed in Bach, in the sure hands of a probing musician Cellist Alisa Weilerstein presents the first chapter of her fascinating “Fragments” project on Saturday, April 1 at Zankel Hall. Combining the timelessness of Bach with fantastic contemporary composers in an immersive theatrical experience, Weilerstein promises to push the boundaries of what a concert can be. Tickets are limited, so I urge you to call Carnegie Hall for the last remaining seats or returns. – Ed Yim, WQXR

Eavesdrop on a theater maverick's innermost thoughts The poetic English actor and director Phelim McDermott has become closely associated with the music of New York composer Philip Glass chiefly through his groundbreaking Metropolitan Opera stagings of Glass's "Satyagraha" and "Akhnaten." Now, McDermott turns to Glass for the dreamy soundtrack to an autobiographical contemplation of his relationship to that music, and, more broadly, reflections on the act of creation and the urge to tell stories. The play runs through April 8 at the NYU Skirball Center in Greenwich Village, and you'll find ticket information here. – Steve Smith Check out the best in contemporary and vintage photography If you’re interested in surveying the cutting edge of modern photography, you won’t want to miss out on the Photography Show. The event, which is put on by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers, is back for its 42nd edition this weekend. It’s taking place Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 at Center415 in Midtown. The event bills itself as the longest-running exhibition dedicated to the photographic medium in the country, and will host 44 exhibitors showing a mix of contemporary and vintage work along with some photo-based art, video and new media. Get more info here. – Ben Yakas

Playwright Michael R. Jackson, seen here at a New York City gala in February, has a new musical opening on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

See the wild new soap opera musical by a Pulitzer Prize winner