After multiple seasons disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Carnegie Hall today announced a 2022-23 performing-arts series that looks, well, very much like a characteristic Carnegie Hall season, chock-full of returning mainstays and noteworthy debuts.

That’s no mean feat, considering the extraordinary challenges of hosting orchestras and large ensembles from overseas, which required extensive logistical planning and care even during the best of times.

Arguably, though, the foremost hurdle that confronted Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall since 2005, was the opening-night event scheduled for September 29th.

“As you know, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Carnegie Hall cancelled concerts with Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra that were to have taken place in spring 2022,” Gillinson told Gothamist in an email. “Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky were also originally scheduled to open this season – something that had been planned for many years – so we needed to take some additional time before announcing the season in order to rework our opening night for the fall.”

To the rescue once again came conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who filled in for Gergiev on short notice for a series of February concerts at Carnegie Hall with the Vienna Philharmonic. Now, Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra will present an evening of music by Ravel, Dvořák and Gabriela Lena Frank, and accompany the pianist Daniil Trifonov, a perennial favorite (and an outspoken opponent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) performing Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

“We deeply appreciate our great friendship with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra,” Gillinson said, “and that they were not only willing to open our season, but they adjusted their own opening plans in Philadelphia to make our opening night work.”