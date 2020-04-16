Gordon said Bailey and his wife Pat, who produced his shows, promoted more than musicians. Local Caribbean businesses, from bakeries to barber shops, got valuable exposure. Gordon worked for the Baileys in the early 90s doing a Caribbean news segment and selling sponsorships. She said other DJ's imitated his style, but some didn't care for it.

“There were those who, who cringed to hear the patois, the raw Jamaicain patois,” she said, laughing heartily. But Bailey often said he was proud of his Jamaican roots.

“They are my people,” Bailey said of his listeners, during an interview with the late Eion “Dreadless Ras” Saunders, in which he described his 9-hour, marathon Saturday shows on WPAT. “If you’re not doing something you’re enjoying, please don’t do it.”

Reggae singer Mikey Jarrett told Jamaica’s The Gleaner that he helped Bailey get artists for his shows in the 1970s. “Back in the day, everybody said Gil Bailey never sound like a radio personality because he was just down to earth with his natural talking,” he said. “Gil said he was the president of reggae music and do him ting.”

After his wife died in 2016, Bailey took a break from broadcasting. He returned with a weekly gospel show on an AM station—another musical trend he helped to popularize, said Gordon. His last show was in March. Tributes are pouring in on social media from music labels and fans.