Some of film and television’s biggest names rallied in front of the NBCUniversal offices at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to show support for the Hollywood writers’ strike, which is now in its third week.

Among the big names in attendance were comedian Wanda Sykes; screenwriter Tony Kushner; comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken; “Broad City” creator and star Ilana Glazer; and actress and former candidate for the governor of New York Cynthia Nixon. Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, also attended.

Other large unions joined the rally in support, including SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

“Some people really think writers are rich,” said actor Busy Philipps. “Now, give me a scream if the most expensive thing that you own is the laptop you write on.”

The crowd erupted in laughs and cheers.

“Pay the writers!” Philipps hollered.

“I will say in all sincerity that writers have essentially become gig workers, working job to job, paycheck to paycheck,” said Philipps. “And I know too many writers right now who can not pay their rent or buy groceries.”