A lot of people still don't quite feel comfortable heading to a movie theater, despite the undeniable allure of having a multitude of multiverses shoved down their eyeballs. If you prefer your communal movie experiences in outdoor settings, then you're in luck: the ever-popular and free Bryant Park Movie Nights returns this summer with a slate of sequels and remakes that will make you want to bust out your biggest oversized picnic blanket.
The series kicks off on June 13th with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and takes place every Monday for ten weeks. It's presented by Paramount+ in collaboration with Vulture and celebrates sequels in popular movie franchises, so instead of typical, classic outdoor movie fare like The Sound Of Music, Casablanca, and The Muppets Take Manhattan, they've chosen some unexpected films like Scream 2, Grease 2, Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation and Star Trek: First Contact. If you've ever wanted to sit under the stars amidst the glass towers of Midtown and shout, "I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart. You broke my heart!" along with thousands of other people, here's your chance.
Check out the full schedule below:
June 13th: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
June 20th: Creed II
June 27th: Hairspray
July 4th: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
July 11th: Wayne’s World 2
July 18th: Scream 2
July 25th: Beverly Hills Cop II
August 1st: Star Trek: First Contact
August 8th: Grease 2
August 15th: The Godfather: Part II
If you've never been to a Bryant Park Movie Night before, you should know that they are very popular, with around 10,000 people squeezing onto the lawn for each screening. No chairs, tables or plastic ground coverings are allowed; you're encouraged to bring your own blanket, but you can also buy one there. No dogs are allowed. Food and drinks will be available via a selection of vendors curated by Hester Street Fair.
COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required, but Bryant Park says it will continue to monitor any changes by the city and state. You can get more info on the events here.
The movies start at 8 p.m., weather permitting, but the lawn opens at 5 p.m., and it's recommended you get there early to get a spot. Trust us on that one:
Earlier this month, Bryant Park also announced the lineup for this year's Picnic Performances season, which includes more than 20 free jazz concerts, theatrical performances, and dance events staged in the park between May and September.