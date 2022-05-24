A lot of people still don't quite feel comfortable heading to a movie theater, despite the undeniable allure of having a multitude of multiverses shoved down their eyeballs. If you prefer your communal movie experiences in outdoor settings, then you're in luck: the ever-popular and free Bryant Park Movie Nights returns this summer with a slate of sequels and remakes that will make you want to bust out your biggest oversized picnic blanket.

The series kicks off on June 13th with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and takes place every Monday for ten weeks. It's presented by Paramount+ in collaboration with Vulture and celebrates sequels in popular movie franchises, so instead of typical, classic outdoor movie fare like The Sound Of Music, Casablanca, and The Muppets Take Manhattan, they've chosen some unexpected films like Scream 2, Grease 2, Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation and Star Trek: First Contact. If you've ever wanted to sit under the stars amidst the glass towers of Midtown and shout, "I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart. You broke my heart!" along with thousands of other people, here's your chance.

Check out the full schedule below: