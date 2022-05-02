Bryant Park has announced the lineup for this year's 30th anniversary Picnic Performances season, including more than 20 free jazz concerts, theatrical performances, and dance events staged in the park between May and September.

The city marked a major pandemic-era milestone last June with the return of the annual performances: More than 50,000 people came out over the course of the summer for a series of free outdoor shows in the park, including multiple dates with the New York Philharmonic. While music venues and Broadway theaters were still struggling to reopen and navigate the complicated waters of COVID restrictions, Bryant Park turned into a cultural oasis in the middle of Manhattan.

"I can't tell you how many people came up to me between September of 2020 and September of 2021 and said the city just doesn't feel like it used to, except for Bryant Park," said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park, in an interview. "Crowds were a little smaller — they may not have noticed that but I did — but it played a major role in people feeling the city was still worth coming back to, that there were things to do when a lot of the concerts and obviously Broadway were still closed."